CM exhorts public to avoid single-use plastic, take spart in human chain in Dehradun [Photo/ANI]
Uttarakhand CM urges public to avoid single-use plastic, takes part in human chain to create awareness

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:30 IST

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): In a bid to create awareness among the masses about the ill effects of single-use plastic, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday took part in a human chain.
The Uttarakhand Chief Minister formed the 50-kilometre long human chain with school students, employees, businessmen and social organisations. The human chain began from Miyanwala and concluded at the clock tower crossing through Mussoorie diversion, GMS road and Saharanpur road.
Last month, during his monthly radio address to the nation, 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister had pitched for launching a "new mass movement" against single-use plastic from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
He also spoke about the initiative during the Independence Day address, urging people to join the movement. (ANI)

