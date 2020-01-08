Uttarakhand likely to receive rains in next 24 hours: IMD

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Due to the prevalence of Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over Pakistan and the neighborhood, heavy rains are likely to occur over Uttrakhand in the next 24 hours, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

"Under its influence, light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rain/snow is most likely to occur over Western Himalayan Region," stated IMD in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

The weatherman further said that under the influence of Western Disturbance and its induced circulation, a few places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive widespread rain in the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by hailstorm is very likely over Chhattisgarh, Uttrakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh in the next 24 hours. (ANI)

