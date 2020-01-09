Uttarakhand likely to receive rains, snow due to Western Disturbance, predicts Skymet

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand is likely to receive snow/rainfall on Thursday due to a Western Disturbance (WD) moving eastwards, predicts Skymet.

According to the weather forecaster, due to movement of WD, the weather of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh would become dry.

Also, due to the starting of cold northerly winds, minimum temperatures of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan will drop by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.

There are also chances of dense fog in some parts, predicted Skymet.

In Southern parts of the country, rain activities will now subside further over the South Peninsula.

"North Telangana, parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh might still receive light rains at one or two places. Karnataka and Kerala will witness dry weather. Lakshadweep may receive light rains, but the weather of Andaman and Nicobar will remain dry," the Skymet added.

Meanwhile, the weather in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad will remain dry along with the cloudy sky. (ANI)

