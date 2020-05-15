WD likely to cause rainfall over Western Himalayan region: IMD

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Under the influence of Western Disturbance (WD), Western Himalayan region is likely to receive scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers for the next two days, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

"Due to trough/wind discontinuity, scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers with lightning and gusty winds (30-40kmph) very likely over south peninsular India during 3-4 days along with isolated heavy rainfall activity over parts of the region during the same period," the IMD further stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

The heavy downpour is also likely to batter Assam and Meghalaya today and tomorrow.

"Northeastern states are likely to continue experience scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers during next three days." (ANI)

