Rathindra Das with wife Gitanjali is on a motorcycle tour across the country to create awareness among people to save tiger.[Photo/ANI]
Rathindra Das with wife Gitanjali is on a motorcycle tour across the country to create awareness among people to save tiger.[Photo/ANI]

West Bengal couple kicks off motorcycle campaign to 'save tigers'

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 10:31 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): With an aim to send out a loud message among the masses to save tigers, a couple in Kolkata has undertaken a motorbike tour kicking off a campaign "Journey For Tigers".
The duo - Rathindra Das and Gitanjali commenced their journey on February 15 from West Bengal and so far has visited as many as 28 states including Odisha and five Union territories.
"I start my tour of India with Gitanjali on February 15, 2019, with campaigning "Journey For Tigers" from West Bengal. We visit Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Panjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and many more states of India. We have completed 28 states with 35 thousand kilometers and convinced around 26,000 people on tour," said Rathindra Das while speaking to ANI.
"The aim of this journey is to spread awareness among people about the actual role of tigers in human life. We can take a breath in the open sky due to forest and forest is only left out owing to tigers. We touch not only urban and rural areas but also tiger reserve centers of the states. I entered Satkosia tiger reserve in the morning in Odisha," he added.
Das also informed ANI that he got sponsorship from his social media connections and a couple of close friends.
According to a report released by TRAFFIC, an international non-profit working on trade in wild animals and plants, an average of 124 tigers were killed each year between 2000 and 2018.
In the last 18 years, body parts of as many as 2,359 big cats were seized across 32 countries and territories globally, read the report Skin and Bones Unresolved: An Analysis of Tiger seizures from 2000-2018. Most of these seizures occurred in India, the last bastion of tigers.
"There were a total of 1,142 seizure incidents worldwide. Out of these, 95.1 per cent (or 1,086 incidents) occurred in the 13 Asian tiger range countries, accounting for 2,241 tigers," according to the report.
"On average, 60 seizures were recorded annually, which means body parts from almost 124 tigers were seized each year. The top three countries with the highest number of seizure incidents were India (463 or 40.5 per cent of total seizures), China (126 or 11.0 per cent) and Indonesia (119 or 10.5 per cent)," it added.
While these seizures also included parts of other animals -- mostly bears and elephants -- around 66 per cent were those of tigers. Tiger skin accounted for 40 per cent of the total seized parts (equivalent to 1,099 whole skins).
"Almost 58 tigers are estimated to have been poached for their skins on an average every year. The seizure of whole animals -- both live (382) and dead (416) -- has seen an upward trend since 2016. While a total of 798 whole animals (29.0 per cent of the total) were seized over this 19-year period, the proportion seized from just 2016-2018 alone ranged from 44.0 per cent to 73.0 per cent annually," the report read. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 10:57 IST

Post Diwali Delhi struggles to breathe as air quality turns 'hazardous'

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad are again back to its annual encounter with the extreme air pollution post-Diwali.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 12:44 IST

Odisha govt organises mini marathon to create awareness about...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Odisha State Disaster Management Authority in collaboration with the Department of Sports and Youth Services on Tuesday organised a mini-marathon to create awareness on disaster reduction and disaster management among the masses.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 10:37 IST

Delhi AQI remains 'very poor', likely to improve marginally...

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): The pollution in the national capital and its nearby areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad remained in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 392, said Center-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting An

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 16:37 IST

Fungi help reduce use of fertilizers for crops

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): A new study on the relationship between plants and fungi has found that the latter can lead to new 'climate-smart' varieties of crops that are less reliant on fertilisers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 13:59 IST

PM Modi lauds Indian Army for Swachh campaign on Siachen Glacier

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded Indian Army for carrying out 'Swachh Siachen Abhiyan' to preserve the ecology in the region on Siachen glacier, the world's highest battlefield.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 09:50 IST

Air quality remains 'poor' on Diwali in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): The air quality in New Delhi continues to remain in the 'poor' category on Sunday on the occasion of Diwali as the major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 reached 266 and 234, respectively, in the Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 06:59 IST

Delhi: Air quality remains 'poor' across Diwali weekend

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): The air quality continues to remain in 'poor' category in New Delhi over the Diwali weekend with major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 docking at 256 and 249 respectively in Burari, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 15:05 IST

This Diwali, Go Green!

New Delhi (India), Oct 26 (ANI): Diwali, the festival of lights comes along with lots of shopping, sweets, exchange of gifts, bursting of crackers. Amongst all the celebration, joy and fervor, we unconsciously leave dire effect the environment.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 14:13 IST

Turn plastic trash into treasure by this new method

Washington DC [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): The researchers have discovered a new method for upcycling low-value plastics into high-quality liquid products to improve current recycling methods.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 10:57 IST

Delhi chokes again day ahead of Diwali, likely to worsen tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Just a day ahead of Diwali, Delhi's air quality dropped to season's worst on Saturday, due to decrease speed of the wind affecting the dispersion of dust particles.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 11:05 IST

UP police stations to be lit with earthen lamps on Diwali

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): In a bid to foster the idea of eco-friendly Diwali, Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh OP Singh on Friday announced that all the police stations of the state will be lit with the earthen lamps.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:39 IST

Air pollution leaves Delhi gasping for breath ahead of Diwali

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Just two days ahead of Diwali, the air quality of the national capital plunged to a 'very poor' category. At 8:30 am, the air quality index was docking at 326.

Read More
iocl