Western Disturbance causes rainfall over Delhi-NCR

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad on Sunday witnessed a spell of light showers accompanied by strong gusty winds and thunderstorms.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall occurred over Delhi-NCR due to the prevalence of the Western Disturbances (WD) effect which will continue till May 6-7.

A western disturbance is a cyclonic storm that originates in the Mediterranean and travels all the way traversing central Asia. When it comes in contact with the Himalayas, it brings rains to the plains and snow and rain to the hills.

For the next few days, the temperature in Delhi would oscillate between 24 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius due to rains, the IMD further predicted. (ANI)

