Western disturbance likely to cause rain over J&K, Himachal: IMD

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): India Meteorological Department ( IMD) on Thursday predicted that due to the prevalence of western disturbance, states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive rain/thundershowers on Friday and Saturday.

It further stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin that due to the convergence of strong moist winds from the Bay of Bengal, states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland are likely to receive rains in the next seven days.

Adjoining parts of eastern states - Bihar and West Bengal are also likely to experience similar weather for a few days during this period. "Isolated rainfall, thunder squalls and hailstorms are also likely over these regions during the same period," the IMD stated.

The maximum temperatures in the range between 40-42 degrees Celsius are likely to prevail over parts of Telangana, Rayalaseema and North Interior Karnataka during the next two days.

Maximum temperaures are likely to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius over plains of northwest India and Gujarat during next 2-3 days, according to IMD (ANI)