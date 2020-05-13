Western Disturbance likely to cause rainfall in Northeastern states: IMD

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Due to the influence of an approaching Western Disturbance (WD), Northeastern states are likely to experience scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers for the next few days, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

"Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya," the weather bulletin read.

Apart from that, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail and gusty winds at isolated places are expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan, Himachal Pradesh tomorrow (May 14).

"Duststorm/thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh," the IMD advisory read.

The squally weather conditions with wind speed occasionally reaching upto 40-50 kmph very likely to prevail over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean and the South Andaman Sea. "Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas," it added. (ANI)

