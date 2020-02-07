Western disturbance likely to cause rainfall over Himalayan region: IMD

New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): For the next two days, under the influence of the fresh Western Disturbance (WD), light to moderate rains are likely to batter Western Himalayan Region and Peninsula, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

Today, due to the prevailing weather system, thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is very likely at isolated places over Odisha, Vidarbha and Gangetic West Bengal.

Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over Odisha, the IMD said in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

In Delhi, the moderate fog has engulfed the region today with the minimum and maximum temperatures oscillating between 7 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius.

However, the pollution level has been slightly improved in the morning, with the Air Quality Index docking at the 'poor' category from 'very poor'

The overall air quality index was 218 at 8:30 in the morning on Friday. (ANI)

