Western Himalayan region likely to receive snowfall, predicts IMD

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Due to the prevalence of Western Disturbance, the western Himalayan region is likely to receive rain or snowfall on Thursday and Friday, predicts India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weatherman further predicted that hailstorm accompanied by lightning is also very likely over Chhattisgarh on February 6 and 7.

Weather is likely to be dry over the rest of the country, the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

In Delhi, the sky will partly be cloudy with the minimum and maximum temperature oscillating between 22 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall AQI docked at 323.

Capital's popular market place Chandni Chowk witnessed a 'severe' AQI of 346 while Mathura road saw 354. Adjoining Uttar Pradesh's Noida recorded 'very poor' air quality with the AQI standing at 325.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.

The PM10 and PM2.5 levels in Delhi touched 145 and 276 respectively.

The SAFAR has advised 'sensitive groups' to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion when the air quality is not good.

"People are advised to take more breaks and do less intense activities. It is advisable for the asthmatics to keep medicines ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see the doctor, if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," it stated in its advisory. (ANI)

