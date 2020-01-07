Western Himalayan region, N-E India likley to receive rain between Jan 12-14: IMD

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Rainfall is likely to occur over the Western Himalayan region between January 12 to 14, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

The weather forecast agency further stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin that isolated pockets over central, east, Northeast India and also a few places over the southern peninsula are also likely to be battered by the downpour in the same period.

The weather is likely to be dry over the remaining parts of the country.

Also, the weatherman further predicted that there would be no significant change in minimum and maximum temperatures over northeast, east and central India till January 12. (ANI)

