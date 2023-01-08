Winter tolerance in rice dependent on codon patterns: Study

Beijing [China], January 8 (ANI): In recent years, there has been a clear increase in abnormal environmental temperatures and extreme weather events due to global climate change. As a result, crops must be able to withstand extreme temperatures in order to ensure consistent yields. Despite the fact that plants have evolved complex and delicate protective mechanisms to withstand chilling stress, DNA damage still occurs, lowering plants' defences. Furthermore, the underlying regulatory mechanism has largely remained unknown.

A study published in the journal 'Science Advances' has revealed a novel cold domesticated repair mechanism for DNA damage in rice, as well as corresponding elite modules for improving the chilling tolerance trait in rice with codon repeats at a single site.

In this study, Prof. CHONG's group, in cooperation with Prof. LI Qizhai's group from the Academy of Mathematics and Systems Science of CAS, and Prof. CHENG Zhukuan's group from the Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology of CAS, used an approach that combines population genetics, genomics, and cell and evolutionary biology to exploit the novel module for chilling tolerance.



The researchers performed data-merging genome-wide association studies (DM-GWAS) based on multidimensional scaling. A series of loci were identified by GWAS using merged phenotypic data. One of these was qCTS11-1 on chromosome 11, which makes a clear contribution to rice chilling tolerance. Its major gene, COLD11, was identified with fine-scale mapping. Loss-of-function mutations of COLD11 caused reduced chilling tolerance, according to the researchers.

Different types of GCG codon repeats encoding alanine in the first exon of COLD11 were observed for chilling-sensitive indica varieties and chilling-tolerant japonica varieties. The GCG codon repeat numbers had a clear, positive correlation with chilling tolerance. In addition, genome evolution analysis of representative rice germplasms suggested that numerous GCG sequence repeats were subjected to strong domestication selection during the northern expansion of rice planting.

Furthermore, COLD11 encodes a DNA repair protein that plays an essential role in the repair of DNA double-strand breaks. The GCG repeat numbers in its first exon showed a positive correlation with its biochemical activity. This is the first report of a domestication-selected DNA damage repair mechanism and its corresponding elite modules involving chilling stress.

Using DM-GWAS of japonica and indica--two rice subspecies with substantial divergence in chilling tolerance--this study reveals that COLD11 is a major quantitative trait loci gene for chilling tolerance.

The discovery of the key codon repeats in the first exon of COLD11, confirmed by phylogenetic and geographic distribution analysis, opens the way for fine regulation of rice chilling tolerance with a single site. It is a potentially useful molecular module for improving the chilling tolerance trait in rice through molecular design. (ANI)

