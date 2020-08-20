14,492 COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): As many as 14,492 new COVID-19 cases and 326 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 6,43,289 in the state, the Health Department said.

According to the official data, a total of 12,243 recoveries were also reported in the state.

The total number of COVID cases includes 4,59,124 recoveries, 1,62,491 active cases and 21,359 deaths till date.

As many as 1,275 new cases, 976 recoveries and 46 deaths were reported in Mumbai.

"Total number of positive cases increase to 1,32,817 in Mumbai, including 18,170 active cases, 1,0,7033 recovered cases and 7,311 deaths till date," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated.

Meanwhile, 17 new positive cases, 2,342 recovered cases were reported in Dharavi on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 2,697 including 2,342 cured cases and 95 active cases, the BMC said.

India's coronavirus count breached the 28-lakh mark with 69,652 COVID-19 cases reported in the country on Thursday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With the latest spike, the total cases stand at 28,36,926 which is inclusive of 6,86,395 active cases, while 977 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday in India taking the number of deaths to 53,866, it added.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients in the country stands at 20,96,665. (ANI)

