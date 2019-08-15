3 Pak soldiers killed in ceasefire violations, says Army, refutes Pak claims of 5 Indian casualties

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Indian Army on Thursday said three Pakistani soldiers were killed in punitive proactive response after ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army.

Ceasefire violations are still taking place in Uri and Rajouri sectors, Army sources said.

Sources in the Indian Army also refuted claims made by Pakistani Army that five Indian soldiers were killed in the ceasefire violations along the Line of Control.

Earlier in the day, Pakistani Army while admitting that three of its soldiers were killed in the ceasefire violations had claimed that five Indian soldiers were also killed.

"In efforts to divert attention from precarious situation in IOJ&K, Indian Army increases firing along LOC. 3 Pakistani soldiers embraced shahadat. Pakistan Army responded effectively. 5 Indian soldiers killed, many injured, bunkers damaged. Intermittent exchange of fire continues," Pakistani military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.

Pakistan had violated the ceasefire in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir earlier. (ANI)

