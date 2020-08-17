302 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in Puducherry

Puducherry [India], Aug 17 (ANI): As many as 302 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths were reported in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours, said the Health Department of Puducherry on Monday.

The total number of coronavirus cases has gone up to 8,029 in the UT, including 3,288 active cases, 4,627 cured cases, and 114 deaths.

As many as 57,982 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours across the country, taking India's total coronavirus cases to 26,47,664, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)

