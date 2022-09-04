34 people arrested in UKSSSC paper leak case till now: Police

Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], September 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Police on Sunday informed that a total of 34 people have been arrested by STF in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) paper leak case till now.

The STF further said that cash amounting to Rs 92 lakh has been recovered in the case.

"A total of 92 lakh cash has been recovered so far in the paper leak, as well as illegal assets worth crores of the accused arrested in the past, dozens of bank accounts have also been frozen", said Ajay Sigh, Senior Superintendent of Police, STF Uttrakhand.

The STF has arrested an important accomplice of copying mafia, Sampanna Rao, from Uttar Pradesh.

"The accused Sampanna Rao has been arrested by STF from Gomtinagar Lucknow on the basis of strong technical evidence," said STF.



"STF Uttarakhand has succeeded in arresting an important accomplice of copying mafia of Uttar Pradesh. On the basis of strong evidence and technical evidence, accused Sampanna Rao has been arrested by STF from Gomtinagar Lucknow, the accused is originally a resident of Ghazipur Uttar Pradesh, and is an associate of copying gangster Sadiq Musa", said SSP Ajay Singh.

The SSP further said that the accused Sampan Rao used to come and stay in Haldwani before the examination along with other accused and leak the paper before the examination.

Along with this, the STF has also recovered Rs 3.80 lakh from the accused in the examination leak case.

The SSP a few days back arrested a police constable, Vinod Joshi, in the paper leak case.

"During the investigation of the UKSSSC paper leak case, on the basis of statements and evidence of the accused and witness arrested earlier, the accused Vinod Joshi resident of Sitarganj Udham Singh Nagar was arrested on the basis of evidence", said Ajay Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police. Joshi is currently in judicial custody.

The SSP informed that the accused Vinod Joshi, along with his brother was provided a house in Kudeshwari a night before the examination, along with the candidates in VDO/VPDO recruitment where the paper was solved.

The accused has also been arrested on the basis of the evidence of taking several examinees from one place to another in his car. (ANI)

