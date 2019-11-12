AgustaWestland case: CBI, ED visit to Christian Michel during British counselor's visit under scanner

New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): A Delhi court on Monday directed Tihar jail authorities to submit a report on an application filed by Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case, accusing CBI and ED officials of visiting him without court's permission and searching his belongings during the visit of a British counselor in jail.

CBI Judge Arvind Kumar passed the order on Michel's appeal seeking enquiry into the visit of agency officials to jail on October 22.

Michel was extradited from Dubai last year and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with alleged irregularities in the chopper deal. While the CBI is probing his alleged role as a 'middleman' in the deal, the ED is investigating money laundering charges against him.

Aljo K Joseph, who is representing the accused in the matter said, "It is informed by the family of Christian James Michel that during the visit on October 22 by a consular, ED and CBI officials checked all articles and books sent by the family."

Joseph told the court that the agency officials also went through articles carried by the British counselor.

"As per the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations 1963, consular officers shall be free to communicate with nationals of the sending State and to have access to them. Nationals of the sending state shall have the same freedom," he submitted.

The counsel also submitted that the officials went to jail on the directions of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

CBI Judge Arvind Kumar will now hear the matter on November 18. (ANI)

