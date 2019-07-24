Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa pays tribute at National War Memorial

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 23:28 IST

Lekhi hits back over Karti Chidambaram's 303 jibe at BJP

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday hit out at Congress MP Karti Chidambaram for taking potshots at the BJP over the number of its MPs in the Lok Sabha saying "303 is a mandate to allow the progress of the country and to control terrorist activities".