Air India's repatriation flight from Singapore lands in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI): The second Air India flight from Singapore (AI343) carrying 243 passengers has landed in Mumbai.

Earlier, High Commission of India in Singapore had in a tweet said: "The second flight from Singapore, AI343 to Mumbai took off with a full load of 243 passengers. Thank you AirIndia and its outstanding team, MEA, MOCA, MHA, BOI, Maharashtra Govt, Singapore Gov and Changi Airport. Wishing passengers happy journey & smooth arrival. Stay safe."

The government's Vande Bharat mission aims to bring back 14,800 stranded Indians from 12 countries on 64 AI flights.

Air India's first flight carrying stranded Indian nationals from Singapore landed at Delhi airport on Friday. The evacuation flight was operated under the government's Vande Bharat Mission.

Passengers will be taken to their districts by State Transport buses.Inter-state buses were parked outside the airport terminal to take passengers to several state quarantine centres. As per government, all passengers who return to India will go on a 14-day mandatory quarantine which will be paid by the passengers.(ANI)

