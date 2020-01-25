Am duty bound to counsel, warn state govt: Kerala Governor

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday said that he is the constitutional head of the state and it is his duty to "advise, warn, encourage and counsel" the state government.

"I am the constitutional head of the state. It is my duty to advise, warn, encourage and counsel the government. I don't know about others, but I read the Constitution before I open my mouth," Khan told reporters here.

The Governor reiterated that there is no conflict between him and the state government.

"If they submit something to me, I have a right to advise in order to improve it. I know that I have to exercise the discharge of my duties with the aid and advice of the council of ministers. They are an elected body and I have full respect for them," Khan said.

"However, the institution of the Governor is there to keep an eye that this elected government transits the business of the government in accordance with the rules, laws and the Constitution," he added.

On questions about the reports of Kerala government moving a resolution in the state Assembly to recall the Governor, he said, "They are most welcome. We are a thriving democracy and everyone has the right to their own opinion and I believe there is nothing more to be said in the matter."

A controversy erupted after Khan said that the state government's decision to move the Supreme Court against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was "illegal" as it did not have his approval.

After a resolution was passed in the State Assembly seeking withdrawal of the CAA, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government has approached the apex court against the law. (ANI)

