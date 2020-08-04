Andhra government to hold special drives for inspection of industrial units

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): In the wake of recent accidents in different industries in Andhra Pradesh, the state government on Tuesday decided to organize special drives for inspection of industrial units in the state to check if they were following the prescribed environmental norms.

The state government said in a release that the drives will be conducted by district joint committees.

The special drives must be undertaken and completed within 90 days.

Industries which store, manufacture or handle hazardous materials or explosive substances and those in the red category will be covered under the drive.

It said that a joint inspection will also be conducted by concerned departments of industrial units covered under the special drive.

The state government said that appropriate prioritization should be done in the inspection of the industrial units based on the safety risks and pollution load at the district level. (ANI)

