Andhra Pradesh: Fire engine overturns on Tirupati airport runway

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): A fire engine overturned on a runway at the Tirupati International Airport in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

According to S Suresh, the director of the airport, the fire engine was on a routine check-up when the incident happened.

"This incident happened around 7 am and it was cleared within two-and-a-half hours. The runway was made ready by 9:30 am. One flight from Hyderabad had to be directed to Bangalore due to the situation. The runway has been restored, the flight will arrive in a short while. There are only two other services today, but they will run according to the schedule," Suresh informed ANI over the phone after the incident. (ANI)

