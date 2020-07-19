Representative Image
Representative Image

Andhra Pradesh: Fire engine overturns on Tirupati airport runway

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2020 19:30 IST

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): A fire engine overturned on a runway at the Tirupati International Airport in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.
According to S Suresh, the director of the airport, the fire engine was on a routine check-up when the incident happened.
"This incident happened around 7 am and it was cleared within two-and-a-half hours. The runway was made ready by 9:30 am. One flight from Hyderabad had to be directed to Bangalore due to the situation. The runway has been restored, the flight will arrive in a short while. There are only two other services today, but they will run according to the schedule," Suresh informed ANI over the phone after the incident. (ANI)

Loading...
Loading...
iocl
iocl