Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rain triggered by Mandous cyclone submerges police station

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): A police station at Thottembedu in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district was submerged in water due to heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Mandous.

Police personnel inside the Thottembedu Police Station faced difficulties after the water came inside the police station near Srikalahasti in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district. Owing to the mini flood-like situation inside the police station, the personnel engaged in efforts to pump the water out, hampering the work for hours.

On Saturday, the KVB Puram Mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district recorded the highest 258 mm rainfall due to Tropical Cyclone Mandous currently active in the Bay of Bengal region, and the road from KVB Puram Mandal to Srikalahasti was blocked due to heavy water flow from nearby ponds and lakes.

Along with Andhra Pradesh, Chennai and several other parts of Tamil Nadu, have witnessed heavy rain and strong winds as cyclonic storm Mandous crossed the states on Saturday after landfall, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per reports, the low-lying areas of Tirumala, including the temple premises, witnessed waterlogging making it difficult for the devotees, including elderly and disabled persons, to commute from their accommodated hotels.

IMD had earlier predicted that Mandous would start to weaken into a deep depression and later a depression on Saturday.

Heavy rains with strong winds were also experienced in Puducherry on Friday. Red alerts were sounded in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh as Doppler Weather Radar Karaikal and Chennai kept a watch on the cyclone.



Notably, Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy held a video conference with the Collectors of the Chittoor, Tirupati and Annamaiya districts in the wake of Cyclone Mandous and directed the authorities to see to take several measures required for rescue operations.

Earlier on Sunday, strong waves due to 'Cyclone Mandous' damaged Uppada beach road in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district.

District Superintendent of Police P Rabindranath inspected the road and said, "the storm had not subsided and the beach road from Kakinada to Uppada is wholly destroyed."

Earlier, over 10 flights were cancelled at Chennai airport due to adverse weather conditions arising due to cyclone Mandous.

The officials also advised the general masses to check with the concerned airlines in view of the flights affected due to the extreme weather conditions.

Mandous is all set to weaken to a deep depression and later a depression on Saturday, as per the regional Met office.

The rainfall triggered by the cyclone has caused severe waterlogging in low-lying areas.

These rain showers were so strong that they damaged the recently installed 'permanent ramp' at Marina Beach in Chennai. This ramp was intended to help differently-abled people. (ANI)

