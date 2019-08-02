AP: School children have narrow escape in bus accident

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): A private school bus carrying 40 children had a narrow escape in an accident which occurred on Friday morning here.

The bus after picking up children, was on its way to the school when the vehicle lost balance and hit an electricity pole placed right next to a transformer.

The local people reacted quickly and cut off the power supply in the area, which saved the lives of the occupants of the bus.

The incident took place at Turlapadu village in Chandarlapadu Mandal here.

Neither the driver nor any of the school children were seriously injured in the incident. (ANI)

