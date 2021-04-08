Army conducts lecture to raise awareness about COVID-19 vaccination in J-K

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] April 8, (ANI): As part of the World Health Day celebration and to raise awareness about the importance of COVID-19 vaccination, a lecture was conducted by Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army in various schools so that the myths being propagated can be countered at the grassroots level.

According to an official release, the inaccessibility of medical awareness in the remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir is due to hilly terrain and the inaccessibility of medical authorities into remote areas, the general population in these villages is unaware of the benefits of inoculation. Therefore, the Kalakot garrison and its troops present in a block of Pouni, Talwara and Mohogala took up the responsibility to spread the word to rouse awareness on this pertinent topic.

A large population in these areas has a limited understanding of the current situation of a pandemic. In the lack of available information via media, a number of rumours and myths have cropped up which is further proving to be detrimental to vaccination drive and the fight against coronavirus.



"In order to counter these rumors and myths, the Rashtriya Riffles troops reached out to the children of schools to take this message to their homes and villages and encourage the max population to join the vaccination drive and eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic," the official release read.

Taking advantage of the World Health Day celebrations, troops of Rashtriya Rifles on Wednesday conducted lectures on COVID safety measures, symptoms of the disease, and effects of the vaccination.

"The initiative aims to recruit children as COVID warriors and myth busters in the COVID-19 vaccination drive. The novel idea will invigorate the proliferation of correct information and boost efforts of the government to innoculate a maximum number of citizens and eradicate coronavirus from our nation," the statement read. (ANI)

