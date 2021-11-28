As soon as farm laws are repealed in Parliament, farmers must end their agitation, says Ramdev

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], November 28 (ANI): Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday said that as soon as the agriculture laws are repealed in the Parliament, farmers must end their agitation.

He added that a law on MSP is a serious matter. It is not possible to give a solution in two or three words.

"Modiji has already assured that the farm laws would be repealed. So now, as soon as the laws are repealed, the farmers must end the agitation. A law on MSP is a serious matter. It is not possible to give a solution of two or three words," Ramdev told ANI.



"I believe Modi Ji's intention is good. He is giving good leadership. Now we should end this movement and move forward," he added.

A 'Kisan-Mazdoor Mahapanchayat' will be held at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Sunday to demand a legal guarantee for MSP, removal of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, withdrawal of Electricity Amendment Bill and other demands of protesting farmers, Samyukt Kisan Morcha said on Saturday.

The mahapanchayat will be hosted by over 100 organizations under the banner of Samyukta Shetkari Kamgar Morcha (SSKM) and will be addressed by SKM leaders.

"The Mahapanchayat will raise the demands of the farm movement including the legal guarantee for MSP, withdrawal of Electricity Amendment Bill, removal of penal provisions from Air Quality Management Act, repeal of the four labour codes, halving the price of diesel, petrol and cooking gas, and an end to the privatization of national resources," an SKM release said.

The Prime Minister had announced the decision to repeal three farm laws last week. (ANI)

