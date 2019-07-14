A local while speaking to ANI in Majuli, Assam on Sunday. Photo/ANI
A local while speaking to ANI in Majuli, Assam on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Assam floods: Ferry services in Majuli Island suspended

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 17:43 IST

Jorhat (Assam) [India], July 14 (ANI): Following incessant rainfall and rise in water level of river Brahmaputra, ferry services have been suspended in Jorhat's Majuli Island.
Incessant downpour in the state has led to a flood-like situation affecting thousands of residents.
The Brahmaputra River at Nimati Ghat in Jorhat and Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Puthimari and Beki rivers are currently flowing above the danger level.
According to villagers, ferry services between Majuli and Jorhat have been cut off for over a week following the rise in water levels.
People have been struggling in moving from one place to another and they are also unable to visit markets to buy household products and other materials. Over 100 houses have been almost submerged and cattle are unable to come out from their shelters.
"Around 100 houses have been affected. We are unable to enter into our houses as water level has reached above our shoulders. We have tied our cattle a little far from here. There also the situation is same," a local told ANI.
"It is been over a week that ferry service was stalled in this area. This is due to a rise in water level. Now, the government has started providing us food and medicines. Relief and rescue operations are also underway," another local said.
Troops of Indian Army along with SDRF and Civil Administration are conducting rescue operations in the area and 150 villagers who were stranded in Balipur Char of Baksa district in the state have been evacuated.
At least six people have lost their lives in Assam till July 12 and as many as 21 districts of the state have been affected due to the deluge. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 17:49 IST

GFP withdraws support to Pramod Sawant, announces Vijai Sardesai

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 14 (ANI): Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Vijai Sardesai on Sunday said that his party was withdrawing support to the BJP government led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 17:42 IST

It is good Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned: Union Minister Som Parkash

Ludhiana (Punjab) [india], July 14 (ANI): Union Minister Som Parkash on Sunday said that it was good that Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned as Cabinet minister from Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh led Congress government in Punjab.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 17:42 IST

Huge disparity in health services provided in urban and rural...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 14 (ANI): India is facing acute shortage of qualified doctors and trained paramedical personnel, said Vice President Venkaiah Naidu while addressing a gathering at the inauguration of a hospital here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 17:40 IST

Speaker has no right to disqualify anybody, says Yeddyurappa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 14 (ANI): Citing the Supreme Court's decision, Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa on Sunday said that the Speaker does not have the right to disqualify any legislator.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 17:38 IST

IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms in parts of UP today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Several parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning accompanied with rain during next three hours, Lucknow Meteorological Centre on Sunday said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 17:37 IST

WB: People of Netaji Para forced to live on streets after...

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], July 14 (ANI): Locals of Netaji Para are forced to abandon their houses and live on the streets since flood water has entered their houses after days of incessant rainfall.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 17:37 IST

K'taka crisis: CLP leader Siddaramaiah meets party MLAs in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 14 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka, Congress legislative party leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday held a meeting with party MLAs at Taj Vivanta here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 17:30 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Ex-Army jawan arrested for running job racket

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): An ex-Army jawan was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday for allegedly duping more than 150 people by promising them of a job in the force.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 17:27 IST

Nation develops when every section of the society contributes: Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): A nation develops when every section of society contributes, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday while addressing people at a programme in Lucknow.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 17:23 IST

Maharashtra: 4-year-old leopard rescued from well in Pune's Shirur Taluka

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : A team of Shirur Range Rescue along with Wildlife SOS, rescued a four-year-old male leopard from a well on Sunday, in Fakte village of Shirur Taluka, Pune.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 17:20 IST

Many MLAs are in my touch as well, says West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], July 14 (ANI): Supporting the claim of party leader Mukul Roy that as many as 107 MLAs of Congress, TMC and CPM will join BJP, State BJP unit president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said that many of the MLAs are also in touch with him and with the Central leadership.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 17:16 IST

Delhi government should work in harmony with Centre: Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that the Delhi government should work harmoniously with the BJP-led Central government and the municipal corporations for the development of the national capital.

Read More
iocl