Assam: Jiadhal river floods several villages in Lakhimpur district

Lakhimpur (Assam) [India], August 1 (ANI): Waters of an overflowing Jiadhal river have submerged several villages in the Dhakuakhana area in Assam's Lakhimpur district.



The flood waters have also submerged a part of the Dhakuakhana-Gogamukh connecting road.



The water level of the Jiadhal river has risen up following incessant rains in the neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.



According to the reports, at least six villages in the Dhakuakhana area were affected by the flooding and thousand of bighas of cropland in the area are still under water.





The flood water has also entered into the houses of many villagers and also inundated schools.



Apart from Dhakuakhana, the flood waters have submerged 36 villages in Dhemaji district also.

Nealy 15,000 people of Dhemaji district have been affected in the flood.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 49 villages of five districts of the state are still affected.

As per the ASDMA, the total death toll in Assam in this year's flood and landslides has mounted to 199. (ANI)





