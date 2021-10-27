Assam logs 347 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Dispur (Assam) [India], October 27 (ANI): A total of 347 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths were recorded in Assam in the last 24 hours, said the state's health department on Tuesday.

With new cases registered on Tuesday, the total cases reported in the state touched 6,09,262 including 2,644 active cases. The positivity rate was recorded on Tuesday was 0.81 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 235 recoveries were registered, taking cumulative recoveries to 5,99,290. Assam has a recovery rate of 98.36 per cent.



The death toll is 5,981 and the case fatality rate is 0.98 per cent.

To detect the presence of the virus in the population, 42,670 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. So far, 2,45,35,868 tests have been conducted.

Of three deaths reported on Tuesday, one each was from Golaghat, Nalbari and Sonitpur.

Districts with high caseload include Kamrup Metropolitan followed by Jorhat, Barpeta and Lakhimpur. (ANI)

