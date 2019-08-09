Representative Image
Ayodhya dispute: SC rejects plea against five-day hearing

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 17:36 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the plea of senior lawyer Rajiv Dhavan, appearing for one of the Muslim parties in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute, against conduct of hearings for five days in a week.
The court made it clear that the hearing in the case would be for five days,from Monday to Friday.
The CJI, however, said that "if you (Dhavan) need a break, we can give you when you argue or submit your contentions before us in the case"
Earlier in the day during the hearing, Dhawan told a bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi that its decision to hear the case five days in a week is "inhuman".
"We will not be able to assist the court. Hearing cannot be rushed through. It is simply not possible. I will be forced to leave this case. I am being put to torture because of this case," the counsel said.
"We have heard your grievance and will inform you about it soon," Gogoi had said on the contentions put forth by Dhavan.
On August 8, a five-judge bench headed by CJI and including Justices D Y Chandrachud, S A Bobde, Ashok Bhushan and S A Abdul Nazeer, had said that it will hear the Ayodhya title dispute case five days in the week -- from Monday to Friday.
The court is hearing appeals against the September 30, 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court in the case. (ANI)

