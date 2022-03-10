Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to inaugurate convocation ceremony of Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): The Union Minister of Ayush, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, will inaugurate the convocation ceremony of Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeetha (RAV). An autonomous body under the Ministry of Ayush, RAV will celebrate its 25th convocation on March 11, as confirmed by a press release.

The theme of the convocation this year is, "Ayurveda Aahar-Swasth Bharat ka Aadhar" as India is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava India@75, an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate the 75 years of progressive India and its glorious history, rich culture and people.

During the two-day event, 155 students will receive the certificate for completing the Certificate of Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (CRAV) courses held recently and nearly 225 students will be inducted for the new session of CRAV.



The Ayush Minister will confer the "Lifetime Achievement Award" to Dr Subhash Ranade, a leading academician and physician in the field of Ayurveda, and Vaidya Tarachand Sharma, an expert in Nadi Viseshagya (Pulse Experts) for their outstanding contribution throughout their life for promotion and propagation to Ayurveda within and outside the country, reads the press release.

Furthermore, the Fellow of Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (FRAV) award will also be given to Vaidyas who are persistently working in re-establishing the glory of Ayurveda and serving society by their professional acumen.

Functioning since 1991 with financial assistance from the Government of India, RAV with an effort to revive the traditional method of Gurukula system of informal education of India, initiated the flagship programme Guru-Shishya Parampara.

The organisation promotes knowledge of Ayurveda, undertaking academic works related to Ayurveda, conducting training programmes including Teachers' Training Programmes, Continuing Medical Education, Community Health Officers (CHO) training programmes, and other activities. (ANI)

