Bihar CM Nitish Kumar conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas on Monday as Bihar continue to battle floods.

A total of 29 people have died in the state due to rainfall-related incidents so far, as per Bihar State Disaster Management Authority.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 19 teams in 14 districts of Bihar. Five teams are operational at Patna, two are deployed at Bhagalpur and one team each at Buxar, Munger, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Kishanganj, Katihar, Khagaria, Madhubani, Supaul, Vaishali, Araria and Darbhanga.

"More than 200 rescuers with 36 rescue boats are engaged to evacuate the people to safer places. Today more than 4,000 affected people have been evacuated that includes women, patients, children and elderly and shifted to the safer places by NDRF in Patna. The operations continue in Bihar," the NDRF said in a statement.

Many districts of the State including the state capital Patna is witnessing the flood-like situation. The city has been witnessing acute waterlogging, with residents resorting to unusual modes of transportation in order to move from one place to another.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister visited the severely flooded areas of the state capital and issued necessary instructions to the officials for resolving the issue.

As per the weather forecasting report by India Meteorological Department, Patna will receive more rainfall for the next few days accompanied by thunderstorms. (ANI)

