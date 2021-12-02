Bihar Minister gets angry at police, vows to step into Assembly only after his suspension

Patna (Bihar) [India], December 2 (ANI): Bihar Minister Jivesh Mishra on Thursday got angry at the police after the personnel stopped him to give way to the Superintendent of Police and District Magistrate in the Assembly premises and vowed to step inside only after the suspension of the personnel.

"You are stopping me, I am the government. When the DM and SP comes, you stop me and make me wait. I will go into the Assembly only after the suspension of the personnel," he said.



Additional Chief Secretary, home department, Chaitanya Prasad said that the whole matter is being looked into.

"It cannot happen that the Minister does not respect the DM or the SP, there must be some issue. The whole matter is being looked into. Anything can be said only after the investigation," he said.

SK Singhal, Director General of Police, Bihar informed the media that the investigation of the matter is underway and the CCTV footage is being looked into. (ANI)

