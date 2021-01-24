Bird flu: 1804 more birds died in Maharashtra on Jan 23

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): The Maharashtra Government on Sunday informed that as many as 1804 birds have died due to avian influenza on January 23.

"A total of 17,249 deaths of various birds have been recorded till the date, since January 8," the Maharashtra government said.

"So far 48402 poultry birds, 8 ducks, 38519 eggs, and 54851 kg poultry feed have been destroyed from the infected zone," it said.



The Government of Maharashtra has sanctioned a compensation package of Rs 130 Lakh for

culling of poultry and other birds, eggs, and poultry feed and operational cost of disease control within one-km radius of the infected area, under the Bird Flu Disease Control Program.

"This includes mainly laying birds up to eight weeks of age at a cost of Rs 20 per bird, Layer birds above eight weeks of age Rs 90 per bird, Broiler birds up to six weeks of age Rs 20 per bird, Broilers above six weeks Rs 70 per bird, Poultry eggs Rs 3 per egg, poultry feed Rs 12 per kg, ducks up to six weeks of age Rs. 35 per bird and ducks above six week age Rs. 135 per bird," the state government said. (ANI)

