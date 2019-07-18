BJP MP Hema Malini with NC leader Farooq Abdullah
BJP MP Hema Malini, NC leader Farooq Abdullah share light moments outside Parliament

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:08 IST

New Delhi (India), July 18 (ANI): BJP MP Hema Malini, who was the butt of some banter from Omar Abdullah on her skills in wielding the broom last week, shared some light moments with his father Faroqq Abdullah outside Parliament on Thursday.
Away from the hustle-bustle of the House and under light showers, the two MPs were seen exchanging greetings outside in the Parliament precincts.
She was holding an umbrella and apparently offered help to Abdullah Sr, who is also a member of the Lok Sabha, to protect himself from the showers.
The actor-turned-politician was recently trolled on the net by the twitterati over her brooming skills when she participated in a cleanliness operation in the Parliament complex.
Omar had then tweeted that Hema Malini should learn to handle the broom better by improving her brooming skills. Today Omar seemed to be approving her umbrella-holding skills by posted emojis of a smiley face and an umbrella with rain drops on it.
Hema Malini, who retained the Mathura seat, recently, took the internet by storm after a video of her participating in the cleanliness drive at the Parliament surfaced on social media.
Fans and several leaders from the opposition took a dig at her with interesting memes as she looked awkward with the broom. Joining the troll trail was the MP's husband and veteran actor Dharmendra, who also trolled his wife on Twitter.
"Yes, in films. She looked like a beginner to me too. I helped my mother during my childhood with household chores and I was very efficient at sweeping with brooms," the actor tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)

