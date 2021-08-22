BJP to launch Booth Victory Campaign for UP elections on Aug 23

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): The BJP's Booth Victory Campaign for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will start from Gautam Buddh Nagar in Western Uttar Pradesh on Monday, sources said.

BJP president JP Nadda will address party workers at 27,700 booths in the state and tell them the strategy of elections. He will start the programme from Greater Noida, further informed the sources.

It is worth noting that on August 19, an important meeting was held in Delhi regarding UP. In this meeting, several senior party leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, BL Santosh, Swatantra Dev Singh and Sunil Bansal were present, said the sources.

BJP had brainstormed for more than three hours in this meeting regarding the UP elections. In which a detailed outline was made regarding these programmes. And after that meeting now BJP is going to start the Booth Victory Campaign, said the sources.

Under the campaign, the work will be done from verification of booths to gathering information of voters present in them and adding new voters, as per the sources.

BJP does not want to leave any gap at the organizational level regarding the UP elections.

As a result of that, many more programmes could be started in the coming days after the Booth Victory Campaign.

The party has prepared a complete roadmap for this programme.

The National President will address the people associated with this program present in all the power centres of UP through video conferencing and the campaign will be completed at ITS Engineering College.

JP Nadda will address all the workers associated with this programme from Greater Noida through Virtual Conferencing.

For this, LED screen TV and another digital medium will be used at each power station.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will virtually join the programme from Gorakhpur in this program.

While the party's state president Swatantra Dev Singh and organization minister Sunil Bansal along with the national president will be present at the inauguration of 'Booth Vijay Abhiyan' in Greater Noida.

JP Nadda will address all the workers associated with this program from Greater Noida through VC.

In this meeting, the convener, in-charge, and verification officer will be present in every Shakti Kendra set up at the divisional level. (ANI)