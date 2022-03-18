BSF jawan killed as vehicle falls into water body in Assam

South Salmara Mankachar (Assam) [India], March 18 (ANI): A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed after the vehicle he was travelling fell into a water body in South Salmara Mankachar district along the Indo-Bangladesh border of Assam.



Another BSF jawan who was also travelling in the same vehicle was reported missing following the accident and the other three have been rescued, according to information received by BSF officials.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

