Cabinet Secy chairs NCMC meet to review preparations for cyclone over Comorin, adjoining Lakshadweep Islands

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 00:24 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review preparations for the cyclone over the Comorin and adjoining Lakshadweep Islands.
Cabinet Secretary took stock of the current situation and preparedness for rescue and relief operations and directed that immediate assistance, as required, be provided.
"IMD informed that the Depression that had developed in the Comorin Sea, has now intensified into a Cyclonic storm. It is likely to cross Lakshadweep Islands by the noon of October 31, 2019 as a Severe Cyclonic Storm and emerge thereafter into the east Central Arabian Sea. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by winds reaching upto 90 to 100 kmph and tidal waves up to 1 metre, are expected," Union government said in a press statement.
The government said that it was intimated by the Lakshadweep Administration that all necessary preparations have been made by them and fishermen have been recalled to the shore.
People living in the low lying areas have been evacuated to shelter homes and are being provided with food and water. Teams of Coast Guard and Indian Navy are on the standby for any eventuality.
Senior officials of the Ministries of Home, Defence, as well as those from IMD and NDRF, attended the meeting. Senior officers from the UT Administration participated in the meeting through Video Conference. (ANI)

