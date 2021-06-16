Case registered, two held for defacing nameplate at AAP's Sanjay Singh's residence

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday registered a case and arrested two people for allegedly defacing the nameplate at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh's residence.

"An FIR registered under Section 188/34 IPC and Section 3 of Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007. Two persons have been arrested in this case. Further investigation is underway," said a statement issued by Delhi Police.

Earlier on Tuesday, an attempt was made to deface the nameplate at Singh's residence.



Deepak Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, had earlier informed that no physical injury was caused to anyone in the incident.

After the incident, Singh had alleged that his house was attacked and accused the BJP of hooliganism, adding that he will not let the robbery of donations meant for the temple happen, even if he gets killed for it.

"My house has been attacked. Listen with open ears, BJP people, no matter how much hooliganism you indulge in, I will not allow the robbery of donations collected for the construction of Lord Ram's temple. Even if I get killed for this," the AAP leader had said in a tweet on Tuesday. (ANI)

