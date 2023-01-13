Central govt should implement Right to Health Scheme, Social Security Act, OPS: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 12 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the Central government should implement the state government's Right to Health Scheme, Social Security Act and Old Pension Scheme across India.

"The Centre should also take the initiative to make a social security act and implement the Old Pension Scheme for government employees," Gehlot said at the closing ceremony of the 83rd All India Presiding Officers' Conference at the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot enumerated the merits of these schemes being run in Rajasthan and at the same time demanded the central government implement these schemes across the country.

He also claimed that he had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier also, Gehlot said he was reiterating that his government's Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme should be implemented in the whole country.

He also briefed about the social security pension being given to elderly widows, single women and disabled people in Rajasthan.

CM Ashok Gehlot said that his government is giving pensions to one crore people in Rajasthan, but the central government is giving this pension to only 9 to 10 lakh people out of these.

"The central government is giving this pension to only 9 to 10 lakh people out of these, that too only Rs.200 per person. All the developed nations of the world provide weekly financial help to needy families because it is the responsibility of the governments to maintain the families which are financially weak and needy. The time has come to implement the Social Security Act in the country and it should be passed in the Parliament and implemented," he added.

Hailing the Manmohan Singh government, Gehlot termed his tenure as the "right-based era".

"The rights-based era was started in the country during the time of Dr Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi. Earlier, only plans were made in the country, but during the Manmohan Singh government, laws were made in the country. Whether it is RTI or RTE or the law related to food security and NREGA. No matter what law the government makes, the people of the country get to benefit from it. In such a situation, these schemes implemented in Rajasthan should also be implemented in the country and the people of the country should be given its benefit," he said. (ANI)

