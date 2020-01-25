Cleaning Yamuna will be top priority of AAP govt in next 5 years, says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday promised people that cleaning the Yamuna river would be one of his top priorities if AAP forms government in the national capital again.

"We will clean the Yamuna river. I will make you all take a dip in the Yamuna river. Five years from now, ahead of the next elections, I will also join you and we will go take a dip in Yamuna river," Kejriwal said at a public rally here.

He urged people present at the rally to turn up to vote on February 8 to ensure AAP's win.

"You have got a chance to change politics once again. Therefore, on February 8 you all must go and press the 'Jhadu' (symbol), vote in large numbers," he said.

He also replied to Home Minister Amit Shah's earlier comment, in which he had claimed that AAP had not fulfilled its promise of installing CCTV cameras in Delhi by saying, "Amit Shahji during his speech had said that he cannot find any CCTVs. The next day RWA of that area sent him his CCTV footage. We have installed 2 lakh CCTV cameras. You (Amit Shah) have the Nirbhaya Fund, you can also follow us in doing good deeds."

Assembly elections in Delhi will take place on February 8 and votes will be counted on February 11.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party got a landslide victory by winning 67 of the 70 Assembly seats in the national capital. (ANI)

