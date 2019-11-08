CM YS Jagan directs bringing down number of bars in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is keen to ban alcohol and has directed the Excise Department to reduce numbers of bars in Andhra Pradesh, the government said on Thursday.

At a review meeting held on government revenue, Reddy directed the officials to reduce the number of bars in the state.

He also asked the officials to ensure that alcohol is served to the customer in bars between 11 am and 10 pm, starting January 1.

"He ordered to prepare a set of guidelines for the same and also asked to draft a procedure to collect the pending taxes," an official release said.

The official told the Chief Minister that amount collected through commercial taxes till October this year have been raised by 0.14 per cent compared to the same period in the last year.

The commercial tax collected up to October last year was Rs 24,947 crore, while revenue up to October this year was Rs 24,982 crore.

Excise department saw an 8.91 per cent decline in the revenue. The department has seen Rs 4043.72 crore income in the same period last year, and this year the revenue was Rs 3683.25 crore.

Stamps and Registrations Department has seen 3.26 per cent revenue growth. The department has got Rs 2804.67 crore revenue till October in the last year and Rs 2895.96 crore till October this year.

The Transport department has seen a 6.83 per cent decline. The transport department has seen Rs 2116.49 crore revenue till October in the last year and Rs 1971.91 crore till October this year.

Income from the Mining and Geological resources department has seen a 19 per cent decline. The mines and geological resources department earned Rs. 1258 crore income till October last year and Rs 1023 crore till October this year.

Land and Revenue department has seen a 23.49 per cent decline this year compared to last year. The Land and Revenue department earned Rs. 109.66 crore income till October last year and Rs 83.9 crore till October this year.

Forest Department has witnessed 78.03 per cent decline in income. This department has earned Rs 131.69 crore income till October last year whereas, it has seen Rs 29.94 crore till October this year.

Consolidating the income from all the departments, the income was Rs 35,411.23 crore till October last year and with 2.10 per cent decline till October this year the income is Rs 34,669.35 crore

The growth rate in the transport department for the first and second quarters was 11.81 and 12.42 per cent respectively, whereas, the growth rate in October is 15.4 per cent. Overall the income for the transport department has been decreased and recorded minus 6.8 per cent. (ANI)

