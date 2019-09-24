Coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure developed in consultations with over 35 countries

New Delhi, Sept 24 (ANI): The global Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN Climate Action Summit on Monday, has been developed through consultations with more than 35 countries and envisions enabling a measurable reduction in infrastructure losses from disasters, including extreme climate events.

A Home Ministry release said on Tuesday that CDRI aims to enable the achievement of objectives of expanding universal access to basic services and enabling prosperity as enshrined in the Sustainable Development Goals while also working at the intersection of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction and the Paris Climate Agreement.

CDRI has been established as a platform for generating and exchanging knowledge and will conduct country-specific and global activities.

CDRI will provide member countries technical support and capacity development, research and knowledge management, and advocacy and partnerships to facilitate and encourage investment in disaster-resilient infrastructure systems.

The release said that in its formative stage, CDRI will focus on developing resilience in ecological infrastructure, social infrastructure with a concerted emphasis on health and education, and economic infrastructure with special attention to transportation, telecommunications, energy, and water.

"Within two-three years, the coalition aims to have a three-fold impact on achieving considerable changes in member countries' policy frameworks, future infrastructure investments and high reduction in economic losses from climate-related events and natural disasters across sectors.

"CDRI will uphold the UN Agenda 2030 principle of leaving no one, no place, and no ecosystem behind, focusing on the most vulnerable regions and populations, while enabling inclusive and deliberative processes that recognize national and local efforts as primal," it said.

The release said that an event is also being co-hosted by the Government of India and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) on September 25 on the sidelines of SDG Summit 2019 to further deliberate on the significance of investing in resilient infrastructure to achieve climate and development goals.

This side event will also provide an opportunity to the government and UNDRR to provide an overview and objectives of CDRI, and establish key milestones for its work over the coming years.

The release said that partnership of national governments, UN agencies and programmes, multilateral development banks, financing mechanisms, private sector and knowledge institutions will promote the resilience of new and existing infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks, thereby ensuring sustainable development. (ANI)

