Cold wave grips Himachal Pradesh, bad weather expected till Jan 24

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh is expected to experience bad weather till 24 January as several parts of the state are under intense cold-wave, informed the Meteorological Center Shimla on Thursday.

The minimum temperature has dipped. Meanwhile, The Met Department has also issued a warning of heavy rains in Una, Bilaspur, Sirmaur and Kangra districts from 21 to 24 January while there is a prediction of snowfall in higher regions.

Sandeep Kumar, a scientist at Meteorological Center Shimla says, "There was bad weather condition in almost the entire state for the last 24 hours. Higher reaches received snowfall and it rained in lower regions. Snowfall has been recorded in several parts including Kullu and Shimla districts."

As per the weather department, the minimum temperature recorded is as low as -7.9 degree Celsius in Keylong and the maximum temperature was 7.6 in Ponta Sahib.



As per the weather forecast, light to moderate rains is expected in several districts including Kinnaur, Chamba, Shimla, Kullu and Lahaul Spiti.

A warning of heavy rains is issued in Una, Bilaspur, Sirmaur and Kangra districts between 21st to 24th of January.

Kushal, a local from Shimla said, "It is too cold here and we are facing problems due to the cold climate here. It may snow here again and that will enhance the chillness here. We are sitting around the fire to keep ourselves warm." (ANI)





