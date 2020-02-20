Coronavirus case suspected in Ambala

Ambala (Haryana) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): A case of suspected Coronavirus has been detected in Ambala, Haryana. A 20-year-old Thai woman, suffering from symptoms that similar to that of the coronavirus, has been put under observation at Ambala Cantt Civil hospital on Thursday.

The samples were collected and sent for screening to Pune and Delhi. The samples will also be screened for swine flu detection.

The girl is currently under observation at Ambala Cantt Civil hospital.

"Symptoms similar to those of the deadly Coronavirus were shown by the woman. The girl has been put under observation. The girl's condition is currently stable," Dr. Satish, SMO, Ambala Cantt Civil Hospital, told ANI on Thursday.(ANI)

