Delhi returnee tests positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India] (ANI): July 3 (ANI): A Delhi returnee has tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya's hilly town of Tura in West Garo Hills district, taking the state's total tally to 59.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma informed that the figure includes 15 active cases and 43 recoveries.

One person in the state has succumbed to the infection. (ANI)

