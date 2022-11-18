Bandipora teen who recreates Bollywood movie scenes gets popular on social media

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 18 (ANI): An aspiring actor, Faisal Sheikh, is becoming popular on various social networking sites for recreating acting videos of popular scenes from Bollywood movies.

Faisal Sheikh, 19, a resident of Ashtingo village from Bandipora district, has won a huge fan following across different social media especially on Facebook after sharing his acting videos.

So far, he has made 450 videos. He has around 50 remix videos from different movies on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

Faisal said that his acting videos get a good response from viewers. He has around 4K subscribers for his Youtube channel; his Facebook page has 47K likes.

"On an average, my acting videos get 10,000 views on Facebook," he said, adding that his remake of a scene from Allu Arjun-starrer movie, Pushpa - The Rise, garnered around 14 million views on his Facebook page.

For making these videos, Faisal has a team that includes his close friends -- Salman, Sahil and another boy whose name is Faisal.

Faisal, a film buff, was inclined to acting from an early age. It happened that one day while watching a movie on television at his home he thought of recreating a scene.

"I started to copy-acting and practised in a room," he said, adding that with constant practice he learnt the skill.

Now the next challenge for him was to demonstrate his skill before others. After his family members, he desired to demonstrate his acting skill before a wider audience.

For that he decided to record his acting on camera through his mobile phone.

"Initially, nobody was interested in acting in my videos," Faisal said, adding that with persistent efforts he was able to persuade his friends to participate.



When social media was inaccessible in Kashmir, Faisal used to share his acting videos through Bluetooth to his friends who would share them with others.

After social media became accessible in Kashmir, Faisal started uploading his videos on different social media and became an internet sensation.

Faisal said that though he is earning a few bucks from his videos, he is not acting videos for money.

"Acting is my passion and I have been chasing my passion since my childhood," he said, adding wherever he goes people recognise him by his acting. He said that he has worked very hard on acting and learnt it by his own efforts.

Besides acting, Faisal directs and edits his videos himself. He visits different locations to keep his remake videos as close to original scenes as possible.

His remake video of a comedy scene from the Bollywood movie, Run, where comedian Vijay Raaz dives in a dirty canal is one example to appreciate his skill.

Though, Faisal has performed different characters but he likes playing negative roles.

Many local actors have praised him for his brilliant acting and suggested that he enrol in a good acting school.

Faisal, who is in XII class at Aloosa Higher Secondary School, wants to be a superstar.

"I want to be such a superstar who can set a class of his own," he said.

Besides acting in remake videos, Faisal has been performing on the stage. He has performed before live audiences in Kupwara, Jammu and other places.

He has also appeared in auditions to become a professional actor. "I hope I will qualify for the auditions so that I can take my acting to the next level," he said. (ANI)

