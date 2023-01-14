"Very close member of RRR family..." Jr NTR's warm message for 'Naatu Naatu' composer Keeravani

London [UK], January 14 (ANI): Jr NTR, actor of the period action drama film 'RRR', on Friday congratulated the composer of the song 'Naatu Naatu', Keeravani Garu on winning Golden Globe Award.

"One of my music composer MM Keeravani has won the prestigious Golden Globe award for the song 'Naatu Naatu'. Keeravani Garu has just not been a music director but has been a very close member of the RRR family," Jr NTR said in a video message.

He said that MM Keeravani had given him some amazing songs throughout his career.

"I want to congratulate him for winning this award. It really makes me proud as an Indian that India has achieved this award. All this has been possible because of the affection all Indians have given us," Jr NTR added.

'Naatu Naatu' won the award for Best Original Score at the 80th Golden Globe Awards.



'Naatu Naatu' a dance number featuring stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan was pitted against Taylor Swift's 'Carolina' from Where the Crawdads Sing, 'Ciao Papa' from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick, and 'Lift Me U' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, performed by Rihanna.

Naatu Naatu was shot in Ukraine over a period of 20 days. It took 43 retakes before the final cut of the song was approved.

This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

Meanwhile, RRR's director SS Rajamouli and the film's lead stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan marked their presence at the 2023 Golden Globes ceremony along with 'Naatu Naatu' composer MM Keeravaani. (ANI)

