Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra CM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Amid the political stalemate in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday and submitted his resignation.

"I have tendered my resignation to the Governor and he has accepted it," Fadnavis told reporters here after the meeting.

Fadnavis was accompanied by members of his cabinet.

There has been a delay in the formation of a new government in Maharashtra after the assembly polls due to differences between the BJP and Shiv Sena on power-sharing.

The BJP won 105 seats while Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

BJP and Shiv Sena have been partners in the ruling alliance in Maharashtra and had fought the assembly polls together.

Shiv Sena has insisted that the two parties had a '50-50' power-sharing agreement before the elections.

Fadnavis has said that Shiv Sena was not promised the chief ministerial post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was sealed before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

