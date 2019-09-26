Harsha while speaking to ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Artist sets Guinness record by painting Pulwama attack bravehearts while walking on treadmill

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 11:22 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): An artist from Hyderabad has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records by painting the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Pulwama attack while walking on a treadmill.
"I made the portrait of the bravehearts, who sacrificed their lives in the Pulwama attack. This was done while walking on a treadmill for 45 minutes. My name has been recorded in the Indian Book of Record, Limca Book and Guinness Book of Records," Harsha told ANI on Wednesday.
He was recently invited as a guest on the Dubai National day and made the King's live portrait for which he received Indian fastest artists award.
"In January this year, I completed my Doctorate in Celebrity live Sketches. First time I made it to the Guinness book of records and Indian Book of Record in 2012 when I attempted to paint 507 portraits in 24 hours nonstop without a break of a single minute for washroom or food," he said.
Now Harsha is preparing for another record by drawing portraits of 45 US President while walking on a treadmill which will be held in London in 2020. In this, the images will be projected by a projector. He also wishes to draw a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi live in one minute. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 12:23 IST

